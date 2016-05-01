Triple Crown Award Winners

There were 37 student athletes who received the 2016 Redmen Triple Crown Award. In order to be a Triple Crown recipient a student must participate in three sports during the school year, those students include, seniors Shalee Weider, Kyle Geary, Seth Linder, Lindsy Fox, Delaney Davis, Ali Tommas and Kennedy Black. Juniors Jenna Strayer Liz Ish, Nolan Meyer, Lauren Turner, Jameson Kilgore and Madison Andrews. Sophomores include Tessa Buchanan, Mitch Wells, Christian Booze, Breanna Parriott, Riley Renwand, Mike Zeitz, Rachelle Forney, Dakota McPeak, Michaela Bauer and Jimmy Davis. Freshmen include Garrett Vickery, Payton Vogel, McKenna Davis, Riley Mohr, Jamie Vogel, Olivia Baptista, Madelynn Ellis, Lindsey Spurlock, Gavin Sparling, Dakota Hay, Kortland Andrews, Chase Eisenhauer, Jordan Schaefer and Jose Valles.

