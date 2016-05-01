Redmen, Lady Red earn 13 All-NOL spots

BELLEVUE — This season the Lady Red softball team earned their fifth straight Northern Ohio League title. They went on to become Sectional and District Champions and finished their season in the Regional semifinals.

For their efforts, seven Lady Red players earned All-NOL honors. Junior Abby Yates and sophomores Sophia Pressler and Lyndsey Seamon were all named First-Team All-NOL. Freshman Riley Mohr and juniors Maycie Buckner and Jena Weider earned Second-Team All-NOL honors and senior Megan Brugnone earned Honorable Mention.

The Redmen baseball team also had a good season and earned six All-NOL honors. The team finished the season with a 19-7 overall record and a 10-2 NOL record to finish second in the league.

Sophomore Bryce Ray and juniors Cody Snyder and Joe Wetten earned First-Team All-NOL honors. Senior Kyle Geary and juniors Jared Auten and Anthony Kizziah earned Second-Team All-NOL honors.

