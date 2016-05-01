Lady Red fall to Maumee 13-6 in Regional semi-finals

BUCYRUS — An uneasy quite fell over the Lady Red dugout Thursday afternoon in the Division II Regional semifinals against Maumee, which was held at Bucyrus High School.

There were no chants of, “Sophie, Sophie you’re the one,” or “Maycie, Maycie Buckner” — just the shuffling of cleats in the dirt and quite.

Just minutes before the Lady Red and their fans were on their feet cheering, whistling and screaming as they had taken a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning over the Lady Panthers and pitcher Kiara Hurley.

It took the Lady Red a few innings to time up Hurley, but a solo home run in the bottom of the third by Sophia Pressler gave her team life in the batter’s box — and in the field — after falling behind 4-0 early.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Lady Red pitcher Lyndsey Seamon took out some of her frustration with a solo home run right. A line drive single to left field by Jena Weider following a Riley Mohr strikeout breathed life back into the Lady Red.

Senior Megan Brugnone walked and a sacrifice fly by catcher Marissa McClenathan advanced the runners. With two outs, Maumee catcher Brooke Morey looked to end the inning by picking off Weider at third. Maumee’s Brianna Zattau wasn’t ready for the throw and the ball sailed over her head down the third baseline. Weider and Brugnone took off, scoring two runs and bringing the Lady Red back to within one, 5-4.

They ended the fourth inning on a strikeout by Jenna Strayer — but it looked like the Lady Red had their groove back.

Junior Maycie Buckner hit a line drive back up the middle to put a runner on for the Lady Red in the bottom of the fifth. A pop fly by Yates caused trouble as it dropped in bounds right on the first baseline and a sac fly from Seamon advanced the runners.

A shot up the middle by Mohr scored Buckner and Yates for a 6-5 lead, before she was tagged out at second.

Seamon gave up one run to Maumee in the sixth inning after a walk and a hard hit by Maumee’s Hurley to second. The run scored, but Hurley got caught in a run down to end the inning — with the game tied at six.

“The kids are fighters, we were down the whole game until we came back there,” said Lady Red Head Coach Walt Snyder. “We had one bad inning — the seventh. That’s when you don’t want to have a bad inning.”

The seventh inning saw the Lady Red’s season come to an end as Maumee scored seven runs to take a 13-6 lead. Maumee’s Nicole Archambeau led off with an infield single before Parris Hurt hit a double to left. Morey hit Seamon’s change back to her, but Seamon hesitated before overthrowing Weider at third allowing two runs to score.

Singles from Bundy and Moore only added insult to injury as Maumee all of a sudden had a 10-6 lead. An RBI triple by Wulf, back-to-back errors and a fielder’s choice RBI ended the onslaught of scoring.

The Lady Red end their 2016 season with a 25-3 record, five-time NOL champions along with sectional and district titles thrown in — it certainly wasn’t the season Snyder had envisioned, even though he knew his young team was talented.

“We didn’t think we would be this far this year, maybe .500 at best — it was a total shocker,” he said. “It’s just a tough loss, but we’ll bounce back.We build on this. They know what it takes to get back here. If we work hard enough, we’ll get back here.”

After a decade without a regional tournament appearance, Snyder knows it won’t be easy to make it back but his girls might just be a crazy enough bunch to do it.

“In 2006 we did the same thing, with a bunch of underclassmen, and they didn’t repeat,” he said. “It’s very hard to get back here. You never know, but we’ll try.”

