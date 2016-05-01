Track teams finish first day at regionals

LEXINGTON — Competition was fierce at the Division II Regional track meet in Lexington on Thursday, as over 30 schools gathered to compete for the chance to go advance to state. The Lady Red and Redmen sent athletes to compete in 11 events. After finishing the relays, hurdles and dashes on Thursday, Bellevue is advancing to state in one event and to the regional finals in two — so far.

The Lady Red’s 4×800 meter relay team of Liz Ish, Lauren Turner, Jamie Vogel and Taylor Waldecker took fourth in the finals to qualify for state with a time of 9:45.

Lady Red Head Coach Lee Booze was more than pleased to see the team place.

“I think they put some pressure on themselves to perform, but they really came through,” he said of Ish, Turner, Vogel and Waldecker. “We ran about the same time we did last week, and today that was good enough. They ran a gutsy race; all four girls … You know, we get to live one more week as a track team. We’ll just put it all out there and hopefully next week we can do it again.”

Along with the Lady Red relay team, the Redmen 4x100M realy team of Seth Linder, Dakota McPeak, Mike Pierce and Alex Rogers took fifth in the preliminaries — giving them a chance to compete in this afternoon’s finals — with a time of 44.30 seconds.

Linder, Pierce and McPeak, along with Tanner Hundley, also competed in the 4x200M relay — one of their strongest events this season. Unfortunately, a bad exchange and a dropped baton disqualifed the team.

Although McPeak, Pierce and Linder had just competed in the 4x200M realy before the 4×100, they didn’t hold back.

“We were very focused other than the disappointing drop,” said Redmen coach Nick Lilli. “They did a good job on the 4×100. I think everybody ran well.”

The Redmen also have one individual heading to the finals: Dakota McPeak. The sophomore recently broke a record while running in the 200M dash at Districts, and had no trouble breaking his own record on Thursday. He placed fourth in the 200M with a time of 22.08 seconds — once again rewriting the school record.

Lilli was also excited to see McPeak break the record.

“Dakota— what can I say? It’s just pretty amazing.”

Although sophomore Tanner Hundley didn’t advance to the finals in the 110M hurdles, Lilli had nothing but good things to say about the Redmen’s performance. He also had nothing but good comments for the Lady Red’s performance, especially in regards to the 4x800M relay.

The Lady Red also competed in the 100M hurdles, 4x200M relay and 4x400M relay on Thursday, but were unable to advance to the finals.

Kaylia Reesman took 10th in the 100M hurdles; the team of Jocelyn Morin, Amaya Carlson, Madison Andrews and Vivian Benedict took 11th in the 4x200M relay and the 4x400M relay team of Liz Ish, Lauren Turner, Jocelyn Morin and Madison Andrews. Tanner Hundley took 14th in the 110M hurdles.

The Lady Red will compete in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter runs on Saturday, while the Redmen will compete in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100M relay. Running events begin Saturday (today) at 12:30 p.m. at Lexington High School.

The final results from the Division II Regionals will appear in Wednesday’s paper.

Dakota McPeak broke another school record with his time on Thursday, May 26 at the regional track meet. McPeak took fourth in the 200-meter dash to head to the finals on Saturday. http://thebellevuegazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/web1_DakotaRelay1.jpg Dakota McPeak broke another school record with his time on Thursday, May 26 at the regional track meet. McPeak took fourth in the 200-meter dash to head to the finals on Saturday. Jocelyn Morin takes off with the baton after the exchange during the girls 4×400 meter relay on Thursday. http://thebellevuegazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/web1_JocelynMorin.jpg Jocelyn Morin takes off with the baton after the exchange during the girls 4×400 meter relay on Thursday.

