Track teams celebrate their seasons

BELLEVUE — Track season may not be over yet, but awards were still passed out on Tuesday, May 24, during the Bellevue Track and Field Banquet.

Athletic Director Brian Schubert opened the ceremony up by introducing the two coaches, and thanking everyone who had helped to make the program a success.

“I’d like to congratulate all of our track and field athletes, girls and boys teams,” he said, noting that he was proud of their hard work and accomplishments over the season.

After expressing his gratitude, Schubert handed the mic over to Redmen Head Coach Nick Lilli.

As Lilli handed out awards, it quickly became clear just how much attention he had paid to each athlete’s progress and growth. He had something to say about everyone, from where they had started in the season to how they had changed and developed as a member of the team.

“They come willing to work, willing to listen, and willing to be coached,” said Lilli, who is in his 26th year of coaching. While handing out awards, he had something to say about every single athlete on his team—highlighting the potential he saw in many of the younger, less-experienced athletes. He also expressed his gratitude for the senior athletes who have stuck with the team throughout the years.

“I certainly appreciate their loyalty, and the special memories that they have made,” he said.

Lilli also gave a special shout-out to junior Landon Woodard, who volunteered his time to mentor younger runners on the team.

He took the time to recognize sophomore Dakota McPeak’s accomplishments as well, noting that McPeak took first on the team with 257 points.

“To say that Dakota had an outstanding sophomore year would be an understatement,” remarked Lilli, who said he looked forward to having McPeak on the team for two more years.

McPeak was one of two athletes named MVP while Lauren Turner was given the MVP award for the Lady Red.

Lady Red Coach Lee Booze also had a few things to say, although he kept his speech relatively short and sweet before handing out awards.

Booze went on to thank all of the parents and people who have volunteered at the meets.

“It takes a lot of human bodies to put on a track meet,” he said. “Remember, track is not a sport. It’s a conglomeration of many sports. It’s a lot of different events, a lot of different disciplines.”

A few senior athletes also stepped up to the podium to give their speeches and pass on words of wisdom.

“Cherish every moment, and create as many memories as you can,” suggested Delaney Davis.

“The best advice I can give you guys is don’t rush it,” Ali Tommas said. “Some of the best memories I have are from my four years at Bellevue High School. And even though I’m done with high school in two days, there’s a huge part of me that would give anything to go back and do it all again. Enjoy it while it lasts.”

Even Julius Brenning, honorary senior and German exchange student, had something to say to his teammates.

“Every student here has the opportunity to do sports,” he said. “And that’s really something special. We don’t have that where I come from, we don’t have that in Germany. So yeah, I appreciate that.”

Kegan Lilly, the final senior to speak, just had a few short words to say.

“I’d just like to thank my mom and dad for everything they do. On behalf of the senior class, Coach Lilli— you’re awesome.”

Along with the MVP award, both coaches handed out several different special awards. Seniors Delaney Davis and Alison Tommas both received their fourth year awards while Seth Linder received his fourth year award for the boys.

For the Lady Red, Jamie Vogel earned Rookie of the Year. Davis earned Most Team Spirit, while Allison Dendinger and Olivia Baptista shared Most Improved Athlete. Liz Ish, Vivian Benedict and Alexis England were all awarded Hardest Worker.

100 Point Club— Amaya Carlson, Jocelyn Morin, Jamie Vogel, Payton Vogel;

200 Point Club— Madison Andrews, Kaylia Reesman, Taylor Waldecker

300 Point Club— Benedict

600 Point Club— Ish

900 Point Club— Turner

The Lady Red had ten athletes receive All-NOL honors. Those who received First Team All-NOL were Lauren Turner, Liz Ish, Taylor Waldecker and Jamie Vogel. Those who received Second Team were Kaylia Reesman, Jocelyn Morin, Destiny Carter, Madison Andrews, Vivian Benedict and Payton Vogel.

The Redmen had five athletes receive All-NOL honors. Those who received First Team All-NOL were Dakota McPeak, Mike Pierce, Seth Linder and Tanner Hundley. Hundley and Austin Thompson received Second Team All-NOL honors as well. Hundley also received honorable mention.

The Redmen Top Gun Hurdler award went to Tanner Hundley, Christian Booze and Tristan Singleton.

Top Gun Sprinter— Dakota McPeak, Mike Pierce, Alex Foos, Seth Linder, Joe Vogel, Paul Shelley, Hunter Singleton, Sal Eaton, Alex Rogers, Austin Ostrum;

Top Gun Distance Runner— Landon Woodard, Mike Gerber;

Top Gun Jumper— Joe Vogel, Austin Thompson, Jake Holmer;

Top Gun Thrower— Izaak Holmer, Brock Meyer, James Lott, Ben Keller;

Top Gun Newcomer— Zack Cleveland, Sal Eaton, Austin Ostrum, Colton Ray, Alex Rogers, Tristan Singleton, Thompson.

Most Improved— Joe Vogel, Perry Haynes, Hunter Singleton, Christian Booze, Jameson Kilgore, Ian Seymour, Tanner Hundley, Jake Holmer, James Lott, Paul Shelley;

100 Point Club— Tanner Hundley, Joe Vogel, Mike Pierce;

200 Point Club— Dakota McPeak;

Jon Martin Spirit— Landon Woodard.

Redmen seniors, from left to right: Seth Linder, Will Schalk, Mike Gerber, Keegan Lilly, Coach Nick Lilli and Julius Brenning. Lady Red seniors, from left to right: Kennedy Black, Delaney Davis, Lindsy Fox, Alison Tommas and Shalee Weider. Not pictured: Sarah Guy, Allison Erf, Alicyn Fooce, Alicia McGinnis, Megan Schlett. Dakota McPeak and Lauren Turner received the 2016 Redmen and Lady Red MVP awards. Senior Delaney Davis gives some parting advice to her teammates during the track and field banquet on Tuesday, May 24. Senior Alison Tommas gives her senior speech during the Bellevue track and field banquet on Tuesday, May 24. Senior Keegan Lilly imparts a few words of wisdom during the Bellevue track and field banquet on Tuesday.

