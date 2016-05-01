Redmen tennis end season with extra win

BELLEVUE— The Bellevue varsity tennis team rounded out their season with an extra match against Tiffin Calvert. The match gave the Redmen a chance to play the courts at Tiffin University, and gave seniors Aaron Price, Tate Schoen and Ben Coffelt the chance to play one last time before the year ends. As icing on the cake, the Redmen defeated Tiffin Calvert by winning all their matches, 5-0.

“I thought we were going to be two matches short due to multiple rainouts this spring,” said Coach Jim Picciuto. “I made some calls to see if we could get our kids one more chance to play…”

According to Picciuto, the team was excited to get some experience on the Tiffin University courts.

“It was nice to see all three seniors get one more win,” he said. “I’d like to recognize those three: Aaron Price, Tate Schoen and Ben Coffelt. All had very succesful seasons, and we’ll miss them. Ben ended up giving us a nice spot at second doubles this year because we were down at the spot and needed someone to step up.”

After winning over Tiffin Calvert, the Redmen finished their season with a 9-10 record overall and 5-7 in the NOL. They saw more than a few close matches this year, and are looking forward to improve their record next season.

During their match against Tiffin Calvert, Jared Schnee faced Tiffin’s Ryan Gase in first singles. Schnee defeated Gase in two sets, 6-1, 6-1. Bellevue’s second singles player Tate Schoen and third singles player Aaron Price also defeated their opponents in two sets.

Schoen overtook Connor Kwait 6-0, 6-1, and Price defeated Will Klepper, 6-2, 6-1.

The Bellevue first doubles team of John Smith and Nate Fox, and second doubles team of Ben Coffelt and Jordan Schaefer won their matches.

“Tate and Aaron are perfect examples of what we try to do here with our program. They played for four years. They played in the offseason. They responded to my coaching,” said Picciuto. “And above all else, they were awesome competitors and awesome guys. We will miss them.”

Both singles players finished the season with exemplary records, as Picciuto notes. Schoen finished 16-3 in the regular season, and Price went 17-2.

“You can’t ask for more than that,” Picciuto said. “They are two of the best players I’ve ever had. I’m proud of their seasons and careers.”

Although the team will lose three seniors, they’ll be bringing back four out of seven varsity players next year. Jared Schnee, Nate Fox, John Smith and Jordan Schaefer will return to the court in 2017.

Ivy Keller can be reached at 419-483-4190 ext. 1967. Follow us on Twitter @BellevueGazette.

Senior Ben Coffelt plays second doubles for the Redmen, and finished out his season with one last win. http://thebellevuegazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/web1_Coffelt1.jpg Senior Ben Coffelt plays second doubles for the Redmen, and finished out his season with one last win. Senior Aaron Price is the Redmen tennis team’s third singles player. He finishes his regular season with a record of 17-2 and first place in the NOL third singles championship. http://thebellevuegazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/web1_AaronPrice-2.jpg Senior Aaron Price is the Redmen tennis team’s third singles player. He finishes his regular season with a record of 17-2 and first place in the NOL third singles championship. Senior Tate Schoen plays second singles for the Redmen, finishing with a record of 16-3 in the regular season. http://thebellevuegazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/web1_TateFinal.jpg Senior Tate Schoen plays second singles for the Redmen, finishing with a record of 16-3 in the regular season.