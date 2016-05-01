How do we stop the heroin train?

Well, it’s happened again. The drug scourge has resulted in at least two overdose cases in just a little over a week. Again.

One in Bellevue, one in Clyde. One lived. One died. And so it goes.

Despite efforts by many people on many levels, there seems to be no stopping the heroin train. Law enforcement, medical personnel, school officials, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all seem stymied when it comes to slamming the brakes on the ever-speeding juggernaut.

It’s getting to be so commonplace. Ho hum. Another overdose. Next subject.

Except, of course, that we are losing chunks of the generation who will be leading this country in the next few years. Young (for the most part) lives are hooked on substances all designed to make them totally dependent so that a whole delivery system can rake in millions of dollars.

Who wins, other than the dealers and manufacturers who value money over lives? Certainly not the addict. Especially not the addict’s family, friends, teachers and employers who know, love, and value the person. Every addict’s choices affect so many more people than just themselves.

Case in point, last week’s overdose by a Clyde man. The man had reportedly been clean for about a year and a half, BUT he refused to walk away from his drug-addicted girlfriend with whom he had a preschool child. The child appears to be lucky in that she has not yet shown any obvious developmental issues despite her mother using drugs throughout the pregnancy.

However, because mom has been in and out of rehabilitation, in and out of jail for all sorts of offenses all tied to her uncontrollable desire for drugs – including various theft and burglary charges – this little girl is facing an unstable future which she certainly did not choose. Thanks, Mom.

And, thanks, Dad. Thanks for not putting me first. Thanks for thinking only of yourself and your “devotion” to a woman who clearly never cared enough about me to SERIOUSLY make the effort to get clean. Thanks.

Nope. “Mom” has been in and out of rehab, seldom completing a stint – many of which have been court-ordered. The courts keep turning her loose, dad keeps bailing her out, her grandmother is raising her and everyone EXCEPT mom and dad are paying for it. What a future!

In the Bellevue death, the young man’s family is left to struggle with this terrible end result. They must pick up the pieces of their shattered lives and find a way to cope with the grief and the anger, to go on, to find answers to all the unanswerable questions: Why? Who? What else could have been done? And more.

There has to be a better way. The courts need to quit pussy-footing around. How can it help to keep turning these people loose when they have never proven they truly want to get well?

And yet, is jail the answer? I somehow doubt it, although some of those now sitting in prison for a drug-related offense will take advantage of the opportunity to “get clean.” Are all rehab facilities equal? Probably not.

Families can drain their savings attempting to save the life of their loved one. In the end, it will take the self-determination of the person – not a parent, not a spouse, sibling or friend – to get the monkey off their back.

Very recently an area county prosecutor asked my opinion as to whether a young Bellevue woman should be released when eligible for parole or kept in jail for the total of her sentence. My answer was she should stay put, with the hope the extended stay will clear her brain. Will it work? No clue. Maybe. Maybe not.

I was contacted because I just happened to be the first on the scene at an area home break-in, one planned specifically to steal drug money. As a side note to homeowners, the thieves knew the homeowner was gone as there were no blinds on the garage windows to hide whether or not a car was present. If you have no such blinds, I sure would suggest you get some. Now.

It’s gotten to the point where most of us now “assume” drug involvement when we read the obituary of anyone under the age of 40, maybe even 50. And the obituaries just keep coming. Pick up any area newspaper. Any day.

Funeral home owner Brian Foos estimates 80 percent of his under-age-40 deaths are tied to drug abuse. EIGHTY PERCENT from just one area funeral home! He also says probably 10 percent of all their funerals last year were drug-related. How sad.

Congress just approved a billion-plus award to study the zika virus. My guess is that fewer of us will be dealing with zika than with heroin. Note to Congress: Let’s research better drug-fighting solutions!

My other guess is that even if you don’t know someone addicted, or previously addicted, to drugs – illegal or otherwise – you know someone who does. It is hard to imagine any of us untouched by this scourge.

So, what is the answer? I sure don’t know. Somehow we all have to be motivated enough to care, enough to get involved. My feeling is it will take the collective wisdom of many, many people – including addicts and recovering addicts – to solve what has become one of this country’s biggest problems.

Shutting down the drug trail is only part of the problem. People will always find creative ways to get a fix. Perhaps finding the means to stop that desire will help. It is certainly a complex problem with daunting – but not impossible – challenges to find a solution.

The fight continues. And so it goes…

Sally Boyd may be reached at gazettesal@gmail.com.