Rodger Young steps down as sergeant

(Continued from last week)

“It was late in June when Staff Sergeant Rodger Young went to see the 148th’s Regimental Commander, drawing himself up to his full 5’2” height to render a salute, the chevrons of a Staff Sergeant prominent on his sleeves. Plans were underway for sending the 148th into combat on the nearby island of New Georgia to take and hold the vital Munda airstrip. The planning was intense, and the C.O. was at first rather preoccupied when the little guy with the thick glasses said: ‘Sir, I would like to request permission to be reduced to the rank of private.’

It was an unusual statement from any NCO, and caught the commander rather unprepared. After a moment he looked at the young man before him and asked rather brusquely, ‘What is your reason for wanting to be busted, Sergeant?’

Sergeant Young steeled himself for what he knew he must do. He loved his stripes, his role as a leader and the fast that he had accomplished so much despite his size and failing health. Chocking back his emotions he blurted out, ‘Well sir…you see…my ears are going bad. I can’t hear very well anymore and I don’t want any of my men killed in New Georgia because of me.’

It was a tough decision, but he knew it was the right decision. He had forced himself to come here now, to face his commander, and admit his own frailty. It was perhaps, the most difficult thing he had ever done in his life. Now he was stunned and angered when the commander replied rather curtly and with some distaste, ‘What’s the matter Sergeant? Don’t you want to fight?’

The response cut him deeply — he decision he had struggled with for so long and finally forced himself to make, was being misinterpreted as COWARDICE! His commander thought he was trying to fabricate medical problems to get himself shipped home and away from the looming combat action in New Georgia.

‘Sir,’ Young replied resolutely, ‘I don’t want to leave the outfit. I want to go on — but as a PRIVATE, so I’m only responsible for myself. I don’t want to get any of my men hurt because of he.’ He paused for a moment, looking the senior officer full in the eyes and continued, ‘If I thought I’d be left behind because of THIS, then I’d rather drop the whole thing.’

That afternoon the company physician checked out Rodger’s physical condition, and reported to the captain that indeed the little soldier with the sergeant’s stripes was approaching deafness. The captain even tendered the brave young man an apology with the doctor’s recommendation that he be sent to a field hospital. Sergeant Young emphatically refused to be send away, and returned to his unit to join his friends. There was no way he would leave them now. They had been together for too long, most of them from his home state and some from his small hometown, such as his boyhood friend fellow NCO, Sergeant Walter Rigby.

Sergeant Rigby would retain his stripes in the coming action, but on the following morning Staff Sergeant Rodger Young would be reduced to the rank of private. Ironically, he would serve under Sergeant Rigby in the coming action — one that would demand an even tougher, and far more costly decision, than his decision to give up his cherished chevrons.

The Ohio National Guard was on its way to the island of New Georgia, just 200 miles from Henderson Field at Guadalcanal, to claim an airstrip of their own…

Operation Cartwheel was a plan hammered out in the April 1943 by General Douglas MacArthur and Admiral William Halsey, a strategy to topple Japanese control of the South Pacific. Its’ ultimate objective was the Japanese garrison at Rabual. To smash the large enemy force there, MacArthur’s troops would battle their way across the large island of New Guinea while Halsey’s forces would continue a northwesterly advance across the Solomon chain.

Halsey’s strategy was to begin an island hopping assault, moving northwest out of Guadalcanal across the islands of New Georgia, Kolombaragara and on to Bougainville, which would put his forces within 200 miles of Rabaul. On June 30 he began landing the first of his ground forces, soldiers of the New England National Guard (43rd Infantry) on the island of New Georgia. For two weeks they slugged their way across mountainous jungle, enduring the tropical extremes in both climate and geography, all the while battling a fierce, well-entrenched, and often hidden enemy. The prize would be the Munda airstrip on the western coast of the island. If the American forces could take and hold the Munda airstrip, they would have an airfield 200 miles closer to their ultimate objective — Henderson filed at Guadalcanal.

(Continued to next week)