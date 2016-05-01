Ohio? What do you know?

With classes about to wrap up for the 2015-16 school year, it seems fitting to offer a few facts about Ohio which were seldom (or never) taught in school. For those who have had – or will be having – Ohio history, see which of the following has you saying, “Hmm, I never knew that…”

1. Fifty percent of the United States population lives within a 500-mile radius of Columbus, Ohio.

2. It is illegal to fish for whales on a Sunday in Ohio … not that there’s any place to do that. Well, at least you can fish for them every other day of the week.

3. Akron was the first city to use police cars.

4. Ohio has the largest Amish population of any state in the nation.

5. John Lambert of Ohio City made America’s first automobile in 1891.

6. The first full-time automobile service station opened in 1899 in Ohio.

7. Oberlin College, founded in 1833, was the first interracial and coeducational college in the United States.

8. Seven United States presidents were born in Ohio: Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William H. Taft, and Warren G. Harding. Must be something in the water.

9. There is an alley dedicated to drummer Dave Grohl [Nirvana & Foo Fighters] in his hometown of Warren, Ohio.

10. The largest drum sticks in the world are in David Grohl Alley, each measuring 23 feet long and weighing a half-ton.

11. Women are prohibited from wearing patent leather shoes in public in Ohio. The reasoning? So that men can’t see reflections of the women’s underwear in their shoes.

12. Life Savers candy was invented by Clarence Crane of Garrettsville, Ohio in 1912. They were touted as a “summer candy” since they didn’t melt like chocolate.

13. Some well-known personalities were born in Ohio. Among them are Steven Spielberg, Paul Newman, Annie Oakley, Arsenio Hall and Clark Gable.

14. It is illegal for more than five women to live in one house in Ohio.

15. The world’s largest horseshoe crab is more than 55 feet long, and lives in Blanchester.

16. Ohio’s state flag is not a rectangle like other flags—it’s a pennant design, and it’s the only state flag in the United States with that design.

17. By state law, no one may be arrested on a Sunday or on the Fourth of July in Ohio, which is definitely not enforced.

18. Roy J. Plunkett of New Carlisle, Ohio invented Teflon in 1938.

19. You can take tours of a house made entirely of trash, affectionately referred to as ‘House of Trash’ in Philo.

20. There’s a mysterious rolling sphere in the Marion Cemetery. The 5,200-pound sphere of granite has been revolving on its base since it was placed there in the late 1800s. “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” featured it in 1929. It’s still moving at an average of two inches per year.

21. The Great Serpent Mound, the largest serpent effigy in the world at a half mile long, is on a plateau overlooking Brush Creek Valley in Adams County.

22. There is a shrine called the ‘Temple of Tolerance’ in Wapakoneta that looks like it should be somewhere sacred, but it’s in Jim Bowsher’s backyard. He’s the temple master and gives free tours every day.

23. The very first mechanical cash register was invented in Dayton.

24. The first concrete street in America, which is still in use today, was poured in 1891 near the Logan County Courthouse in Bellefontaine.

25. There is a double Futuro House, aka UFO House, in Carlisle.

26. In 1879, Cleveland became the first city to be lighted by electricity.

27. It is unlawful to leave chewing gum in public places in Cleveland.

28. “Hang On Sloopy” is the official state rock song.

29. Ohio is the leading producer of greenhouse and nursery plants.

30. For many years the patrons of Maid-Rite Sandwich Shop in Greenville have been sticking their gum outside the walls. Three of the building’s four walls are covered in gum, creating the infamous ‘Wall of Gum.’

31. The Glacial Grooves on the north side of Kelleys Island are the largest and most easily accessible great ice sheet grooves in the world. They were created 18,000 years ago by the great ice sheet that covered part of North America.

32. There is an ‘Unofficial Lego Museum’ in Bellaire and it has some of the coolest Lego creations known to man.

33. In Dublin there’s a public art installation called ‘Field of Corn (with Osage Orange Trees).’ By the locals it’s called ‘Cornhenge’ and features 109 ears of concrete corn that stand eight feet tall. It’s a tribute and celebration of Sam Frantz, who invented hybrid corn species.

34. There is a permanent ‘Things Swallowed’ display at the Allen County Museum in Lima that featured things that have been swallowed and retrieved by doctors, including buttons, thumbtacks, bones, coins, dentures and others.

35. Ohio holds the record for the world’s largest basket, the Longaberger Company headquarters building in Newark. It’s seven stories high and 180,000 square feet.

If you are studying Ohio history at the moment, challenge your teacher to see which ones he or she can name. Maybe they will be so impressed at your knowledge of Ohio trivia, they will give your grades a little nudge upward.

Sally Boyd may be reached at gazettesal@gmail.com.