Young ships off to war

(Continued from last week)

Rodger also developed a new hobby — photography. He loved taking pictures, his favorite subjects: ‘pretty girls, scenery, buddies and family.’ Weekends, he could be found still in uniform leisurely and contentedly relaxing on the swing suspended from the porch of Webster’s — his older brother — apartment. And there, the camera caught up to him, providing for those who would remember the smiling little guy with the big glasses, a most memorable portrait of the Army’s proudest sergeant.

While Rodger and Webster Young were training at Campy Shelby, the United States Marines launched the first major offensive int he Pacific at a small island named Guadalcanal. On the night of August 6, 1942 the men of the 1st Marine Division began arriving on the island that was pivotal to the Japanese control over the Solomon Islands. General Alexander Vandergrift and his untested Marines landed almost unopposed, only to find themselves in a six-month battle for their lives. From August until October, heroism abounded, generating such legendary heroes as Manila John Basilone, Mitchell Paige, Joe Foss, Douglas Munro, Merritt Edson, and even the intrepid Marine commander himself. During the period the Marines fought bitterly, endured much and suffered incredible losses. Their valiant effort gained a small foot-hold on the island; however, and on Veteran’s Day 1942 the Army’s 182nd Infantry Regiment began landing to bring some relief to Vandergrift’s Marines. The following night, the Japanese responded in a naval battle in The Slot, just beyond Guadalcanal that left several American warships burning or sinking.

On the morning of November 13, the USS Juneau was sunk by the enemy torpedo as the American vessel limped away from the scene of the previous nights engagement. Going down with the USS Juneau were the five Sullivan brothers from a small town in Iowa, along with seven other sets of brothers. None of the young sailors survived.

By February 1943, after heavy losses and continued bitter fighting, the American forces finally gained control of Guadalcanal. A few months later the 37th Infantry Division departed San Francisco for Guadalcanal, the fresh troops being prepared to continue the effort to wrest control of the Solomon Islands from the Japanese. Among the young soldiers of the Ohio National Guard departing the shores of their homeland for combat in the Pacific, was a small-built, be-speckled young man named Staff Sergeant Rodger Young.

The SS President Coolidge transported these fresh troops, most of which were former Ohio National Guardsman, first to Fiji. From there the 37th Infantry moved on to Guadalcanal, now firmly under American control and a training and staging area for planned assaults throughout the Solomons. Upon arrival on Guadalcanal, the soldiers began additional training to prepare themselves for war in the jungles.

Staff Sergeant Young pushed his soldiers with great dedication, fully understanding that within weeks of their survival in combat would be decided in large measure by their preparations for war. In those preparations Staff Sergeant Young developed the confidence in his soldiers that they could meet the enemy and defeat him…that they were at last ready for war.

It was during this period that the young NCO from Ohio also began to realize that perhaps he was not.

From his earliest childhood, Rodger Young’s heart had always been much larger than his body — his determination far stronger than any perceived weakness. Now, for the first time, Rodger Young realized that he had to come to grips with some of his own limitations. He had been proud of his accomplishments, his yellow sergeant stripes among his most cherished achievements.

But preparing his soldiers for war brought a realization that he must make the most difficult decision of his life. He did, and in typical Rodger Young fashion.

(Continued to next week)