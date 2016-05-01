Never an ending, always a beginning

Commencements are never an ending, but rather, always a beginning. It matters not at what level a commencement is held – kindergarten, middle school, high school, college or beyond. At every level, the passage to the next, including into life after the formal education has ended, is a beginning, a start, an opportunity.

Tis the season for commencements – graduations – with many college ceremonies either one for the books, or soon to come. Most high school commencements will be forthcoming within the next month. In either case, parents are either celebrating or weeping when the fledgling leaves the nest to move on to his or her next chapter.

Last Saturday I got to experience a college commencement – the second one I have attended in, oh, 24 years. Unlike the last one, held in March 1992 when my son, Greg, graduated from THE Ohio State University and was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy before heading off to Navy flight school, this one was held at “that school up north,” the University of Michigan.

It was a beautiful day, cool but no rain clouds in sight as my good friend, Jean, and I drove out of Bellevue at 7 a.m. headed for The Big House (largest stadium in the nation; second largest in the world, behind only some crazy structure in North Korea). Her grandson, Matt, was receiving his bachelor’s degree from the College of Literature, Science and the Arts.

Like all of the spring UM graduates, Matt, who was a member of the 2016 Big 10 championship swim team, will soon be spreading his wings and heading out into the world – especially while furthering his studies in Denmark and then at Oxford.

Huge congratulations to Matt and all the other graduates of high school and college, wherever they may be as they begin their next journey. What marvelous achievements they have already racked up. It will certainly be amazing to see what they will achieve in the future.

Being back in The Big House was great fun. I had not been there since before the stadium was completely renovated several years ago. I have known Matt, his parents and five older siblings since the new graduate was a little boy, so being invited to join them for this big day was truly special.

Each of the opening speakers offered his or her take on the day’s focus, including UM President Mark S. Schlissel and student speaker, senior Kathryn Bertodatto, who talked about the challenges and determination of being a single mom and commuting to school from Traverse City.

One of the highlights of the ceremony – other than declaring the members of the senior class as graduates and newest members of the University of Michigan Alumni Association – was the commencement address given by guest speaker Michael Bloomberg, noted international businessman, philanthropist, and former mayor of New York City.

Bloomberg, who was first awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree, clearly had done his homework, drawing cheers from the nearly 10,000 graduates by making reference to numerous popular student hangouts in Ann Arbor. He also drew a few boos when he chastised colleges which bow to pressure for “safe spaces” because of “micro aggressions.”

Bloomberg, who served as New York mayor from 2002 to 2013 and is currently serving the United Nations as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change, also spoke about bridging gaps, about the need to open doors and not build walls, making reference to the current presidential politics. He slammed both Democrats and Republicans, denouncing the “demagoguery” of candidates from both parties.

Bloomberg, who holds a master’s degree from Harvard, also offered the graduates a bit of advice:

“The most important knowledge that you will leave here today with, like the importance of team work, has nothing to do with your major. It is about how to study, how to cooperate, how to listen carefully, how to think critically, and how to resolve conflicts through reason. In other words, it is working with others. Those are the most important skills in the working world, and it’s why colleges have always exposed students to challenging and uncomfortable ideas.”

Good advice for graduates of any age, anywhere. His speech was inspiring, challenging, and thoughtful.

It would be my hope that graduates take it to heart, pay attention and head into the newest chapter of their lives ready to make their mark as they strive to make the world a better place. Inclusion – not exclusion. For all.

Sally Boyd may be reached at gazettesal@gmail.com.