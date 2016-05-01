Missing my grandmother, thankful for my mother

BELLEVUE — For as long as I can remember my uncle Stacey has videotaped our family gatherings — Christmas, birthdays, weddings and especially our annual beach trip.

When I was younger he had the large — balance on your shoulder it’s so heavy — VHS video recorder. Now he’s moved to the much smaller hand-held version that he walks around and says “here’s Amber and Sammi, say hi to the camera, or tell everyone what you’re doing.”

The hairstyles, braces and bathing suite choices documented for embarrassment for the rest of time. He only had the video camera out for a few minutes everyday so it didn’t seem like he was getting anything important on film.

Years later we realized how precious those little snippets in time really were.

When my mom and sister were visiting Michigan a few months ago my uncle pulled out some of his old tapes from the beach and my grandmother popped up on the screen.

My grandmother, Doris Jean Garrison, passed away in 2001, so it had been 15 years since my mom had heard her mother’s voice.

In the video one of the aunts is putting an ice cube down the back of my grandmother’s bathing suit and you can hear her laughing and saying “oh my goodness.”

The laugh was exactly how I remembered it, she had such a distinctive and infectious laugh. Seeing her and hearing her laugh brought a smile to my face and tears to my mom’s eyes.

She had forgotten what her mother’s voice sounded like.

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching — this Sunday, in case you forgot — realizing that at some point I might not be able to FaceTime, text or go home and visit my mom whenever I want is heart wrenching.

I was only 10 when my grandmother passed, but I still remember her laugh, how soft her skin was and how on Sundays when we visited she would come up with crafts or games to give us our Bible lessons. My sister was eight and unfortunately doesn’t remember much about my grandmother. She knows the stories and has seen all the pictures, but she was too young.

So if you’re mom is still alive take advantage of it because once she’s gone there won’t be one more day. One more I love you, one more hug — just one more day.

When my mom passes, many, many, many years from now, I’m not just going to want one more day for me, I’ll want one more day for my children.

One more play date, one more trip to Grammi — which is my name, my sister’s name (Sammi) and great combined — and Granddad’s house, one more bed time story and one more board game.

My mom was the most amazing mother and gave me so many great childhood memories and I’m so excited to see her as a grandmother. I’ve gotten to see a glimpse of it with my sisters boyfriend’s two-year-old daughter.

That little girl loves her Mimi, she hasn’t quite figured out Grammi yet, they do everything together. Playing on the swing, feeding the puppy, watching Granddad coach softball, learning new words and blowing bubbles. As soon as she gets to the house she yells for Mimi and wants to know what they are doing that day.

On Sunday — and everyday — I will celebrate her as a mother and when the time comes as a grandmother.

With that I would like to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to Candice Ann Hatten and Doris Jean Garrison.

