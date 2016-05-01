Bellevue Police Blotter

Bellevue Police Department

Friday, May 27

Hazard: A man called to advise Bellevue PD he found a syringe on his property in the 200 block of Lawrence St. and requested an officer come pick it up.

Unruly juvenile: A woman went to the police station to file an unruly juvenile report on her 17-year-old son.

Theft from motor vehicle: Police received a call from a man who wanted to report his vehicle being broken into in the 200 block of Louise Ave.

Petty theft: A man called Bellevue PD and advised a woman had sold his items at Level Up and is back at his home in the 800 block of E. Main St. trying to take his children.

Neglected juvenile: Bellevue PD received a call from a woman about a lost child at Bellevue Manufacturing. Officers advised they were unable to locate the child’s house, but advised a worker was bringing the child to the station. Officers advised when the child arrived at the station he was only wearing his underwear. The caller filled out a statement and officers advised they contacted Sandusky County Child Services. The woman from Sandusky County Child Services advised officers she would contact her supervisor immediately. Officers advised they would be trying to contact a relative of the child. Sandusky County Child Services called back and advised they would be sending someone to the station and advised they might know who the child’s parents are. Officers advised they made contact with the child’s mother, and that she and the child’s father would be headed to the police station.

Petty Theft: An employee at Dollar General called police to report items stolen from the store. The employee advised that the female who stole the items then came back in a different vehicle.

Warrant arrest: Officers advised they would be out at the Magnuson Hotel attempting to serve a warrant. Officers advised they were unable to make contact.

Disturbance: Police received a call from a woman who stated she had just got off the phone with her mother, who was making suicidal comments and is intoxicated. Officers advised everything seemed okay and that the woman said she was just having a bad day.

Information: A man called Bellevue PD to speak with an officer about his wife overdosing.

Saturday, May 28

Disturbance: An employee at the Bellevue Hospital called police and advised they had a female patient who was causing problems. The woman told police three people were in the room trying to calm the patient down. Officers advised the female was discharged, and was waiting for a ride.

Disturbance: A woman called Bellevue PD and advised that her ex-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend was at her apartment in the 100 block of Pimlico and would not leave. She advised that the ex-girlfriend climbed through the window to get into the apartment and did damage to the window.

Traffic stop: Officers advised they stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of High St. Officers advised one of the occupants had a warrant out of Seneca County. Officers advised the owner gave consent to search the vehicle and the search was positive. Officers advised Triple J was contacted to tow the vehicle. Officers advised they would be en route to the station with Justin Hundley.

Warrant arrest: Officers advised the other man from the previous traffic stop also had a warrant out. Dustin Kuhn was arrested on a warrant out of Bellevue for failure to comply.

Prisoner transport: Officers advised they would be transporting Dustin Kuhn to Strawberry Hill to relay with Perkins PD. Officers advised Dustin Kuhn also had a warrant out of Perkins.

Prisoner transport: Bellevue police advised they were en route to Huron County Jail with Justin Hundley.

Suspicious person: An anonymous caller advised that two males and a female were behind American Baler by the picnic table. The caller told police when the female spotted the caller, she yelled that someone was coming and the subjects left in a little silver car. Later, the caller said she saw the car return and a naked man was standing by the picnic table with the same female from earlier. Officers advised they spoke with a neighbor who did not see anything. Officers advised all the doors to American Baler were secure and they were unable to locate anyone.

Traffic stop: Officers advised they had a vehicle stopped in the Napa Auto Parts parking lot for speeding. Officers advised they were given consent to search the vehicle with a negative result.

Welfare check: Officers advised they would be checking on a man in the Bassett’s parking lot who was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. Officers advised everything was okay, the man was just resting.

Suspicious person: Police received a call of suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Gardner Apartments. The caller stated that there were males urinating in the lot and running over traffic cones and might be intoxicated.

Disturbance: A woman called Bellevue PD, asking officers to come to Goodwill. Dispatch advised the woman was arguing with people in the background. Officers advised they were able to find her, and that she was driving a car despite her license being suspended. The woman said she knew her license had limited privileges, but went to look for her grandson because she had reason to believe he was using heroin and had just purchased some. Officers received a call from the grandson, who claimed his grandmother had been trespassing on his property and said she was intoxicated. Officers advised they gave the female a ride to the Marathon gas station on Rt. 20.

Sunday, May 29

EMS unresponsive: Bellevue PD received a call about a woman passed out in a bathroom in the 800 block of Northwest St. The call was transferred to North Central EMS and the Bellevue Fire Department was contacted for a full code.

Suspicious vehicle: Officers advised they would be out at the Bierkeller with a vehicle parked in the lot with keys sitting on the roof. Officers advised they would go to the owner’s residence in an attempt to contact them.

Suspicious person: An employee from Circle K called Bellevue PD and advised that a car getting ready to leave the parking lot had intoxicated occupants. She stated that one of the males was about to pass out while at the gas station counter. Officers advised they stayed on the phone with the caller before making contact with the operator of the vehicle. The subject was sober, while his intoxicated friend had gone into the store.

Crash: Bellevue PD received a call of a four vehicle non-injury crash on State Route 4 just south of E. Main St. Officers advised that State Patrol was on scene and they would be assisting with traffic.

Juvenile neglected: A woman went to the police station to speak to an officer about an issue involving her sister’s child.

Warrant arrest: Bellevue Hotel and Suits called Bellevue PD and advised that a female stated the police were looking for her. Officers advised they would have Shaye Arison in custody.

Traffic stop: Officers advised they would have a vehicle stopped on Brinker and Main St. Officers requested Sergeant McCarley for K9 search. Officers advised the search was negative.

K9: Sergeant McCarley advised to start a K9 report on the previous traffic stop. Sergeant McCarley advised of a positive indication with a negative result.

Other agency assist: Sandusky County Children’s Services called and requested assistance with a welfare check in the 300 block of N. Sandusky St. Officers advised a bolo was sent to adjacent counties to check on the welfare of the children.

Harassment: A woman went to the police station to speak with an officer about a harassment complaint.

Monday, May 30

Petty theft: Bellevue PD received a call from a woman about a theft.

Traffic offense: Police received a call from a woman advising of a bright blue vehicle racing up and down the roadway on the 200 block of Southwest St. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Hazard: A woman called Bellevue PD to report a male in a white shirt and sunglasses sitting on the railroad tracks near Hogue’s IGA. Officers advised they checked the area, but the subject was gone on arrival.

Vandalism: A caller advised police of subjects throwing picnic tables around at Robert Peters Park. Officers checked the area, but advised they did not see anyone throwing tables around.

Trash fire: A woman called police to report possible fire near the First Church of Christ, Scientist. Officers advised the address would be next to the church on the 200 block of West Main.

Traffic offense: Police received a call from a woman advising of an older couple driving extremely slow down Rt. 113 before looping around on Rt. 20 and heading back east. The caller stated the older driver was going left of center and causing a hazard. Monroeville PD was contacted.

Welfare check: A woman called Bellevue PD and advised that two juveniles were playing outside near SASS Salon and the two-year-old ran out into the roadway. Caller stated she stopped and asked the children where their parents were and they said inside. Officers advised they were unable to locate the children.

Warrant arrest: Crawford County PD called and advised they had Cody Rose on a Bellevue warrant. The warrant was confirmed and Bellevue PD advised they would pick Cody Rose up and transported him to Sandusky County Jail.

Disturbing the peace: A man called to report a couple arguing loudly on Mitsubishi St. for the past half hour. When asked, he said he did not know if the fighting was physical. The man called back again to state that the couple had gone quiet, and he believed they went inside. Officers advised they drove through the area and sat in the alley but were unable to see or hear anything.