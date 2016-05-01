BSA to host cabaret celebrating moms and dads

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Society for the Arts’ next Holiday Innkeepers Cabaret will be “I Love Mom & Dad” which will be held on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

In the style of Irving Berlin’s 1942 ﬁlm, “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, where every holiday prompted a celebration. The event features an array of funny, romantic, and traditional Mother’s and Father’s Day-themed songs, performed by some new and familiar BSA personalities.

“I Love Mom & Dad” Cabaret is emceed by Jimy Foreman, Whites Landing. Clyde High School band director Jacob Donofrio provides piano accompaniment. Performances may also feature surprise guests.

Each event will be accompanied by a meal or an appetizer and dessert bar. The June 3 menu will consist of pulled pork sandwiches, a baked potato bar, relish plate, and angel food cake with strawberries and whipped cream.

Cabaret performances are by reservation only and are limited to 100 in attendance. Tickets are $20 each and can be made in advance by calling 419-484-2787. Visit bellevuearts.net.

