Firelands offering numerous programs for expectant, new parents

SANDUSKY — Firelands Regional Medical Center will be offering a number of free classes, programs geared towards new and expectant parents.

To register online or any of the programs visit the hospital’s calendar of events at firelands.com or call 419-557-7840. Please note that some of the programs have a different phone number to register or make an appointment and those are listed with the description of the event.

Boot Camp for New Dads

Firelands will host Boot Camp for New Dads at Firelands Regional Medical Center’s South Campus from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, June 4.

The workshop offers fathers-to-be a chance to talk with experienced dads and learn how to confidently engage and relax with their future infants. Veteran dads will share tips on how to calm a crying baby, swaddle an infant, change a diaper and more.

To register for this group, please call Jonathan Waugh at 419-627-4416 or for further information, visit bootcampfornewdads.org.

Free Breastfeeding Clinics

Firelands will be hosting free Breastfeeding Clinics on the following Mondays: June 6, 13, 20 & 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the South Campus, 1912 Hayes Ave. in Sandusky.

This free clinic is open to the public to assist breastfeeding mothers with answering breastfeeding questions or concerns and to offer breastfeeding support. Certified lactation consultants will be available to address any breastfeeding challenges or questions that arise and to weigh infants.

Appointments are not required. For additional information call 419-557-7596.

Childbirth Class

Firelands will be offering a four-week Childbirth Preparation class on the following dates: Tuesday, June 7, 14, 21 & 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Firelands South Campus, 1912 Hayes Ave. in Sandusky.

Participants will learn breathing patterns and relaxation exercises to be used during labor and delivery. Induction of labor, medication and anesthesia options, Caesarian birth and recovery will also be discussed.

Childbirth classes are taught by experienced obstetrical nurses from Firelands Regional Medical Center with a clinical background focused on contemporary childbirth methods. It is recommended that this course be taken during the last trimester of pregnancy and that expectant mothers select a class that ends at least three weeks before their due date

The cost for the class is $35 per couple. No one will be refused this course due to inability to pay.

Free Parenting Class

The next Happiest Baby on the Block parenting class will be held on Tuesday, June 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Firelands Regional South Campus.

The Happiest Baby on the Block is based on the techniques of world-renowned pediatrician, Dr. Harvey Karp. Dr. Karp has been featured on Good Morning America, The Dr. Phil Show, ABC World News Tonight, CNN, and numerous national radio programs.

The Happiest Baby program is a national curriculum and is taught by a certified instructor. Among the essential information offered to participants, parents will be taught a step-by-step approach to quickly soothe the fussiest baby. The methods are designed to increase sleep, parental confidence, and family harmony while decreasing stress, frustration, and exhaustion that many times are present when parents are adjusting to the changes a new baby brings.

Through the generous donation of Firelands Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, this program is free of charge to participants.

Parents will receive a take-home kit (DVD and CD) valued at $40.

Stork Express

Firelands will be hosting Stork Express on Saturday, June 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Firelands Main Campus, 1111 Hayes Ave. in Sandusky.

Stork Express is a free program designed to give pregnant women the opportunity to start on paperwork that is required during their hospital stay. During the program, each participant will review and sign the necessary paperwork, watch the required safety video and take a tour of the OB Department.

Stork Express helps to cut down on the amount of paperwork during admission, allowing the focus to be on the birthing process. It also provides mom-to-be and her spouse/support person the opportunity to meet a nurse from the OB Department and ask any question that may be lingering as their exciting day approaches. Any mom-to-be that is at least 34 weeks into her pregnancy is welcome to attend. A spouse/support person is also welcome and is encouraged to participate.

http://thebellevuegazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/web1_FirelandsLogo-2.jpg