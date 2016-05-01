Bellevue Police Blotter

Tuesday, May 24

Warrant arrest: Bellevue officers arrested Trevon Lee on a warrant out of Erie County Sheriff Dept. and advised they transported Lee to Strawberry Hill.

Assault: A woman called police to advise that her daughter’s friend had just come and knocked on her door, stating that the girl was staying at another friend’s house when the friend’s father began assaulting them. The caller said the young girl was currently at her residence. Officers advised they contacted the detective and attempted to make contact with the girl’s mother at her residence in Republic. They advised the mother she would need to respond to the location.

Search warrant: Officers and the Sandusky dog warden went to the 100 block of Howard street with a search warrant. Officers advised Bellevue Animal Hospital was contacted to see if they had a tranquilizer gun. A summons was issued.

Crash: Police received a call from a woman advising that her vehicle was hit in the Hair Depot parking lot, and the subject left a note. Officers arrived on the scene.

Breaking and entering: A man called to say that he had caught someone breaking into his garage on the 1000 block of East Main St. and that they have his bicycle. The caller also advised that he punched him.

Disturbance: A woman called Bellevue PD to advise that her pregnant daughter just had a stress test at the Bellevue Hospital, and now her daughter and a man were having a disagreement in the hospital parking lot. Officers spoke to the subjects who were having a verbal disagreement, and they left the area.

Hazard: Police received a call from a man at the 400 block of North Buckeye, who advised that someone put large planters out on the sidewalk. He said the planters were blocking the area. Officers checked the area, and advised that the planters had been removed.

Animal: The sound of a dog barking and tearing an apartment apart on the 100 block of Thomas Dr. prompted a woman to call police. Officers responded, but advised that the owner was not home.

Disturbance: A woman called police to report a threatening neighbor on the 100 block of Thomas Dr. Officers advised they went out to the location.

Wednesday, May 25

Suspicious person: Bellevue police received a 911 transfer call advising of a male in the area of Bellevue Beverage Center, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers checked the area and the male was gone on arrival.

Disturbance: A woman on the 600 block of East Center St. called police to report a domestic across the street. She advised that the people there were yelling about killing and suicide. Officers arrived, and advised that the dispute was verbal and not physical, and if they came back the subjects would be charged.

Assist other agency: An employee from First Energy came to the station to ask officers for assistance. He needed to read an electric meter on a unit on the 300 block of Kilbourne St., but advised he had been threatened by the home owner before. Officers advised that the owner was not home, and the employee was able to read the meter.

Hazard: Police were advised of people trimming a tree on the 100 block of Euclid Ave. Officers advised that the workers would stop trimming until they spoke to the city.

Animal: A man called Bellevue PD to say he had found a Beagle/Blue Heeler mix in the area of County Road 302 and County Line road. He advised that the dog had no collar, and asked police if anyone had reported the dog missing. Officers advised the caller to contact Sandusky and Seneca County Sheriff’s Dept. since the dog was found near the county borders.

Disturbance: Police received a call advising of two subjects yelling on the 900 block of Monroe St. The caller did not know if the subjects were male and female or both male. Officers advised they made contact with the mother of the subjects, and said it was two brothers arguing over the phone while their mother was gone.

Breaking and entering: A woman called police to report someone had entered her home on the 1400 block of Main St. Officers advised they responded to the complaint.

Thursday, May 26

Warrant arrest: Officers arrested Brandon Smith on a warrant out of Erie County Sheriff’s Dept. Smith was transported to Meggitt’s Farm Market, where Bellevue officers advised they met with the Erie County Sheriff’s Dept.

Unruly juvenile: A woman went to the police station to fill out a report on her unruly 15-year-old son.

Disturbance: Police received a call from a man who advised there was a verbal dispute taking place in the 800 block of Valleyview Dr. Officers advised the roadway was reopened.

Search warrant: Detective Burt advised they would be executing a search warrant in the 500 block of Strayer Dr.

Health: Officers advised the grass and weeds in the 600 block of E. Center St. are knee high. A report was sent to the safety-service directors office.

Disturbance: A woman called Bellevue PD to say that her kids were playing outside on the 100 block of Grove St. when their basketball went into their neighbor’s yard. According to her, the neighbor came outside and took the ball and refused to return it. The woman said police could talk to her neighbor, whose child was also playing outside. Officers advised the ball was returned.

Friday, May 27

Disturbance: A woman called police and advised of a verbal dispute across the street from her in the 400 block of Steeplechase. The caller stated it was a male and female arguing so loud it woke her up and locked the female out of the apartment. Officers advised they did not see anyone outside the building upon their arrival.