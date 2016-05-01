Rotary gives out annual Serive Awards

BELLEVUE — The Rotary Club of Bellevue handed out their annual Service Awards on Tuesday, May 24.

Receiving the Community Service Award was the Committee for the Jungle Junction project. This committee was responsible for bringing this amazing asset to Bellevue as part of the Bellevue Recreation Center. The group was responsible for bringing this structure to Bellevue by arranging to dismantle the donation from Kalahari Resort in Sandusky and then building the structure at the Rec Center to house the indoor play area.

In addition to providing this impressive new asset to the Rec Center, running the facility has also provided several jobs and will bring in tourist dollars to the community.

Also, receiving an award, was former Bellevue City Schools Treasurer, Nancy Beier. Nancy received the Vocational Service Award for her outstanding years of service to the Bellevue school district. As treasurer, Nancy was instrumental in bringing the Bellevue School District out of financial hardship and bringing the two new schools to fruition. Nancy was also a long-time Rotarian prior to her retirement.

Congratulations to both these deserving recipients as their contributions to the Bellevue community will be realized for a long time to come.

The Jungle Junction Project was awarded the Rotary Club of Bellevue's Community Service Award on Tuesday. Pictured above, from left to right, Sherri Wilhelm, Jim Pickering, Gary Woodruff, Jim Shelley, Marc Wiesenberger and Rotary President Chris Caputo.