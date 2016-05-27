Hospital offers health break, childbirth class, support group

BELLEVUE – The Bellevue Hospital is offering a variety of programs and events over the next few weeks. For additional information or to sign-up for a program or class call 419-483-4040 in Bellevue; 419-547-0074 in Clyde; or 419-639-2065 in Fremont, Old Fort, Green Springs and Republic.

Extensions for each program or event are listed below in the descriptions. For a full list of all the hospital’s programs and events visit their website, www.bellevuehospital.com

Two-Week Childbirth Education Class

The Bellevue Hospital is offering a Lamaze Prepared Childbirth course, beginning on Saturday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class will be held in the hospital’s Conference Rooms A & B. The second session of the class will be Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The two-week Lamaze Prepared Childbirth Class is designed to prepare expectant parents for a positive birth experience. Participants will also learn the coping skills and options available to form a personalized birth plan.

The program will include topics of the stages of labor, when to go to the hospital, progressive relaxation, breathing techniques, medications and their uses, Cesarean delivery and labor rehearsal. Other topics include nutrition, weight gain and anatomy. The group will also take a tour of the Family Birthing Center, learn what to expect after delivery, and about newborn characteristics. A $30 class fee will be collected.

Dial or ask for Extension 3067.

Morning Health Break

The Bellevue Hospital’s monthly community service, Morning Health Break, will be held on Monday, June 6 from 8 to 11 a.m. in Conference Rooms A&B at the hospital.

The event will offer free blood pressure checks; cholesterol tests (fasting, $10); thyroid tests ($20); and PSA tests ($25).

Morning Health Break is a program that offers free or reduced health screenings, educational literature, light breakfast and a registered nurse to answer questions about health. The goal is to focus on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and learning how to be healthier. Health care professionals are available to answer questions and provide health screenings for community members.

Dial or ask for Extension 6610.

Mother Support Group

The meeting of the monthly support group designed for new mothers and their babies will be held on Tuesday, June 7 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Second Floor Conference Room at The Bellevue Hospital.

The support group, sponsored by The Family Birthing Center, is called M.O.M.S., Mothers Offering Mutual Support. The group is free and open to all new mothers, and is co-sponsored by The Breastfeeding Coalition of Sandusky County and the Sandusky County WIC Program.

M.O.M.S. offers useful information and programs. Experienced mothers will also share what they have learned with the newer mothers of the group. Discussion will include such topics as feeding/nursing issues, and sleeping habits. Mothers are encouraged to bring their babies, suggestions and questions. Please bring quiet toys to keep your children occupied.

Dial or ask for the Family Birthing Center at ext. 4363.