Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Benefit Dinner

The Green Emerald in Bellevue will host a Rigatoni Benefit Dinner on Thursday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the family of Keegan Plue, a student at Perkins High School who died last month, and help them with medical expenses. The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beverages are not included in the cost of the dinner.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Lyme Village Civil War Days

Civil War Days at Historic Lyme Village, titled ‘The Road to Manassas” will take place Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $5 per day. The event will feature battle reenactments, old-time baseball, Civil War antiques appraisals, a Grand Ball on Saturday evening and a church service Sunday morning.

Bellevue Hospital Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

9th Annual Dr. Elbert D. Lawrence Memorial Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will be held June 25, 8 a.m. to noon, at Bellevue High School, 200 Oakland Ave. in Bellevue. Early bird registration is $5 through June 18, and $10 at the show. All proceeds will support The Bellevue Hospital Foundation’s charitable program. For more information, call 419-483-4040, ext. 4319.

Bellevue Lions Golf Outing

Bellevue Lions Unique Par 3 Golf Outing will be held on Friday, June 10 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Clyde. The 10th annual two-person scramble will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Jim Pickering, 419-483-4992.

Mosquito Spraying

City of Bellevue Mosquito Spraying will begin at dusk on Monday, June 6, weather permitting. The city will spray for mosquitoes every Monday through mid-September.

Wednesday, June 1

TBH Garden Market

The Bellevue Hospital will host Drown’s Garden Market on Wednesday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Bellevue Hospital’s South Entrance. The market will offer a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables and is open to the public. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted. Hospital employees may also choose a payroll deduction option. For more information, call 419-483-4040, ext. 4387.

Thursday, June 2

Safety Forces Fair

The Bellevue Fire and Police Departments will be hosting a Safety Forces Fair on Thursday, June 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station as part of Shop Bellevue’s First Thursday activities. Children can climb into a fire truck and police car. Meet K9 Officer Lasso and get free hot dogs and drinks.

Friday, June 3

State Track and Field

The Redmen and Lady Red track teams will compete in Day 1 of the Division II State Track and Field Tournament at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus on Friday, June 3. The Lady Red will compete in the 4x800M relay and the boys will compete in the 4x100M relay and 200M dash.

Saturday, June 4

Bellevue High School Graduation

Bellevue High School’s Class of 2016 will hold commencement exercises on Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. on First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility, weather permitting.

Fishing Rodeo

The Bellevue Eagles Angler’s Club will hold their Kid’s Community Fish Rodeo at the Mill Pond on Saturday, June 4. Registration is at Noon and fishing begins at 1 p.m. Fishing Rodeo is for children ages 3 to 12.

Tiffin Flea Market

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Flea Market will be held at the Seneca County Fair Grounds, 100 Hopewell Ave. in Tiffin, on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tiffin Flea Markets is the largest in Northwest Ohio with eight buildings and over 200 outside vendors. Admission and parking are both free and food concessions are available.

Sunday, June 5

9th annual SSGT Jon Martin Memorial Ride, Bike Raffle

The Jon Martin Memorial Motorcycle Ride will be held on Sunda, June 5. The ride begins at Fox Clyde Works in Sandusky, 1011 Fremont Ave. The first 200 pre-registered riders will bet get a memorial T-shirt. The ride will start at Fox Cycle in Sandusky and tour thru Marblehead by the Lighthouse. It will follow through to a Lakeview scenery to Jimmy Bucketts in Fremont. Riders will then journey back towards Bellevue to ride on the Jon Martin Memorial Highway. Riders will then pass by SSGT Martin’s resting place to pay their respects. The ride ends at the Bierkeller Pub in Bellevue, where a custom Red White and Blue Hard Core Chopper Kit bike will be raffled off at 5 p.m. The proceeds from the raffle will go to the Wounded Soldiers Fund. Raffle tickets are $20 and checks cane be made out to Wounded Soldiers Fund and sent to : Heather Martin 1108 Glendale Dr. Port Clinton Oh. 43452 Please include what size shirt you would like and a contact number.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CORN – Clyde: June 2016, $3.96. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): June 2016, $10.61; Clyde: June 2016, $10.46; Monroeville: June 2016, $10.39. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: June 2016, $4.35.