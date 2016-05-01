Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Green Emerald hosts Veteran’s Appreciation Day

The Green Emerald will be offering veterans 20 percent off their meal, by showing a military ID, all day Saturday, May 28 since the restaurant will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day. The Green Emerald opens at 10:30 a.m. and is located at 137 E. Main St. in Bellevue.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Booster 200 Club Winners

The Bellevue Boosters 200 Club winners for the week of May 23 are as follows: Jean Zimmerman, first place; Hanna Haynes, second place and Matt Duskins, third place.

Bellevue Lions Golf Outing

Bellevue Lions Unique Par 3 Golf Outing will be held on Friday, June 10 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Clyde. The 10th annual two-person scramble will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Jim Pickering, 419-483-4992.

Mosquito Spraying

City of Bellevue Mosquito Spraying will begin at dusk on Monday, June 6, weather permitting. The city will spray for mosquitos every Monday through mid-September.

9th annual SSGT Jon Martin Memorial Ride, Bike Raffle

The Jon Martin Memorial Motorcycle Ride will be held on Sunda, June 5. The ride begins at Fox Clyde Works in Sandusky, 1011 Fremont Ave. The first 200 pre-registered riders will bet get a memorial T-shirt. The ride will start at Fox Cycle in Sandusky and tour thru Marblehead by the Lighthouse. It will follow through to a Lakeview scenery to Jimmy Bucketts in Fremont. Riders will then journey back towards Bellevue to ride on the Jon Martin Memorial Highway. Riders will then pass by SSGT Martin’s resting place to pay their respects. The ride ends at the Bierkeller Pub in Bellevue, where a custom Red White and Blue Hard Core Chopper Kit bike will be raffled off at 5 p.m. The proceeds from the raffle will go to the Wounded Soldiers Fund. Raffle tickets are $20 and checks cane be made out to Wounded Soldiers Fund and sent to : Heather Martin 1108 Glendale Dr. Port Clinton Oh. 43452 Please include what size shirt you would like and a contact number.

Bellevue High School Graduation

Bellevue High School’s Class of 2016 will hold commencement exercises on Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. on First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility, weather permitting.

Fishing Rodeo

The Bellevue Eagles Angler’s Club will hold their Kid’s Community Fish Rodeo at the Mill Pond on Saturday, June 4. Registration is at Noon and fishing begins at 1 p.m.

TBH Garden Market

The Bellevue Hospital will host Drown’s Garden Market on Wednesday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Bellevue Hospital’s South Entrance. The market will offer a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables and is open to the public. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted. Hospital employees may also choose a payroll deduction option. For more information, call 419-483-4040, ext. 4387.

Saturday, May 28

Salute a Vet at Cahill Cafe

CLYDE — Salute a Vet will be held Saturday, May 28, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Cahill Cafe in Clyde. Meet and greet some of our local World War II and Korean Conflict heroes. There will be prizes for kids. Sponsor a vet for $20 with proceeds going to help cover expenses with ‘Honor Flights’. All checks may be made to Cahill Cafe/Vet Salute.

Centennial Celebration

FREMONT — Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Centennial Celebration of 100 years will be held Saturday, May 28, 29 and 30, at Spiegel Grove in Fremont. On Saturday there will be the museum exhibit grand re-opening, concert by The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band; on Sunday, a centennial commemoration ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. and a cookout open to the public after the ceremony.

Thompson Alumni Banquet

The Thompson Alumni Banquet will be held at Mount Carmel United Church of Christ in Clyde on Saturday, May 28. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Reservations are $12 per person and can be made by contacting Paula Rees, 419-217-4322 or e-mail, nonirees@gmail.com.

Monday, May 30

Bellevue Memorial Day Parade

Bellevue Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 30 starting at 9:30 a.m. Parade line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Central Park on North St. The guest speaker will be veteran Bill Strong of Clyde. The Grand Marshall of this year’s parade will be Don Yingling. Before the parade kicks off, there will be a brief ceremony at the Fallen Soldiers Memorial on Lyme St. behind Subway. Any questions or to participate, contact Jim Pickering, 419-483-4992.

Gazette Office Closed

The Bellevue Gazette office will be closed Monday, May 30 in obervance of Memorial Day. We will re-open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Mad River & NKP Railroad Museum hosts BSA performers

Mad River & NKP Railroad Museum will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30. Admission to the museum will be free from 10 a.m. to Noon. After the Memorial Day ceremony, the Bellevue Society for the Arts will be at the museum offering a special war time performance. The actors in attendance will be portraying Bob Hope and the Andrews Sisters.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Friday. CORN – Clyde: May 2016, $4.04. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): May 2016, $10.67; Clyde: May 2016, $10.52; Monroeville: May 2016, $10.47. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: May 2016, $4.352.