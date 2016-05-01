Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Benefit Rigatoni Dinner

The Green Emerald in Bellevue will host a Rigatoni Dinner on Thursday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the family of Keegan Plue, a student at Perkins High School who died last month, and help them with medical expenses. The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beverages are not included in the cost of the dinner.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Bellevue Lions Golf Outing

Bellevue Lions Unique Par 3 Golf Outing will be held on Friday, June 10 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Clyde. The 10th annual two-person scramble will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Jim Pickering, 419-483-4992.

Bellevue High School Graduation

Bellevue High School’s Class of 2016 will hold commencement exercises on Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. on First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility, weather permitting.

TBH Garden Market

The Bellevue Hospital will host Drown’s Garden Market on Wednesday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Bellevue Hospital’s South Entrance. The market will offer a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables and is open to the public. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted. Hospital employees may also choose a payroll deduction option. For more information, call 419-483-4040, ext. 4387.

Bellevue Memorial Day Parade

Bellevue Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 30 starting at 9:30 a.m. Parade line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Central Park on North St. The guest speaker will be veteran Bill Strong of Clyde. The Grand Marshall of this year’s parade will be Don Yingling. Before the parade kicks off, there will be a brief ceremony at the Fallen Soldiers Memorial on Lyme St. behind Subway. Any questions or to participate, contact Jim Pickering, 419-483-4992.

Wednesday, May 25

Narcan Training

FREMONT — The Sandusky County Health Department will be holding a Narcan training session at the Sandusky County Health Department, 2000 Countryside Drive in Fremont. Individuals with a family member addicted to heroin, opiates, or those who are addicted to opiates are encouraged to attend. No Narcan will be distributed at the training, but attendees will learn what Narcan is, how to administer it, the current laws and how to obtain it.

Thursday, May 26

Regional Softball Semi-finals

The Lady Red softball team will be traveling to Bucyrus High School to take on Maumee in the Division II Regional Semi-finals. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. and tickets are $7 per person.

Regional Track and Field

The Redmen and Lady Red track teams will be competing in the Division II Regional Track preliminaries on Thursday, May 26 with field events starting at 4 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m. Qualifiers will compete on Saturday, May 28 for a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Veterans Picnic for Hope and Opportunity

TIFFIN— The annual Veterans Picnic for Hope and Opportunity will be held on May 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seneca County Opportunity Center, 780 E. CR 20, Tiffin. This event is for those who served by the Seneca and Sandusky County Boards of Developmental Disabilities and is hosted by the Veterans Posts of those two counties. There will be picnic lunches, face painting, rides, games, a DJ and more. Volunteers are always welcome. For more information, please call 419-435-8302.

Jailhouse Rock Dinner Theater

FREMONT — Jailhouse Rock Dinner Theater will be held Thursday, May 26, 5:30 p.m., at the Historic Sandusky County Jail, 622 Croghan St. in Fremont. Cost is $25. For tickets or more information, visit the Sandusky County Visitors Bureau, 712 North St. in Fremont or www.sanduskycounty.org.

Friday, May 27

City Dumpsters Open

The Bellevue City Dumpsters will open starting Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29 or until they are full. Residents should note that shingles, paint, tires, computers, concrete and appliances will not be accepted. The hours for the dumpsters will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday, May 28

Salute a Vet at Cahill Cafe

CLYDE — Salute a Vet will be held Saturday, May 28, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Cahill Cafe in Clyde. Meet and greet some of our local World War II and Korean Conflict heroes. There will be prizes for kids. Sponsor a vet for $20 with proceeds going to help cover expenses with ‘Honor Flights’. All checks may be made to Cahill Cafe/Vet Salute.

Centennial Celebration

FREMONT — Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Centennial Celebration of 100 years will be held Saturday, May 28, 29 and 30, at Spiegel Grove in Fremont. On Saturday there will be the museum exhibit grand re-opening, concert by The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band; on Sunday, a centennial commemoration ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. and a cookout open to the public after the ceremony.

Thompson Alumni Banquet

The Thompson Alumni Banquet will be held at Mount Carmel United Church of Christ in Clyde on Saturday, May 28. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Reservations are $12 per person and can be made by contacting Paula Rees, 419-217-4322 or e-mail, nonirees@gmail.com.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CORN – Clyde: May 2016, $3.89. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): May 2016, $10.35; Clyde: May 2016, $10.20; Monroeville: May 2016, $10.15. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: May 2016, $4.34.