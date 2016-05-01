Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Benefit Rigatoni Dinner

The Green Emerald in Bellevue will host a Rigatoni Dinner on Thursday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the family of Keegan Plue, a student at Perkins High School who died last month, and help them with medical expenses. The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beverages are not included in the cost of the dinner.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Camp NEOSA

The Bellevue Unit of the Salvation Army is accepting 25 applications for their annual Camp NEOSA, a five-day overnight summer camp. The camp is offered to children ages six to 12 in the Bellevue and Monroeville school districts. Camp will run from Thursday, July 21 through Tuesday, July 26 and is located on a 200 acre peninsula on Leesville Lake in Carrollton, Ohio. For more information, call 419-483-3677.

Centennial Celebration

FREMONT — Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Centennial Celebration of 100 years will be held Saturday, May 28, 29 and 30, at Spiegel Grove in Fremont. On Saturday there will be the museum exhibit grand re-opening, concert by The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band; on Sunday, a centennial commemoration ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. and a cookout open to the public after the ceremony.

Thompson Alumni Banquet

The Thompson Alumni Banquet will be held at Mount Carmel United Church of Christ in Clyde on Saturday, May 28. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Reservations are $12 per person and can be made by contacting Paula Rees, 419-217-4322 or e-mail, nonirees@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 19

Library hosts author of “Confessions of an OSU Usher”

“Confessions of an OSU Usher” with author Trevor Zahara will be held at the Bellevue Public Library on Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. Zahara, an usher at Ohio State’s football stadium will reveal humorous, unusual and captivating stories. For more information call the library 419-483-4769 or visit their website www.bellevue.lib.oh.us

Saturday, May 21

Saturday Night Gospel Sing

Compassionate Ministries at 1283 County Road 236, Clyde, Ohio, will be hosting a gospel night on Saturday, May 21. There is a free dinner 5 p.m. and singing at 6 p.m. There will be a love offering taken for TGMA Gospel Music Promotions. For information call Dee Whaley at 419-307-5530.

Singing in the Park

A day of Southern Gospel Music. This event will be from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Washington Park Gazebo at 165 East Washington St. in Sandusky. Bring your lawn chairs. For more info, contact Peggy Richardson at 419-504-9870.

Sunday, May 22

Green Springs Civil War Days

GREEN SPRINGS — Green Springs Civil War Dayswill be held Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 401 N. Broadway Street in Green Springs. For more information, call 419-639-3909.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CORN – Clyde: May 2016, $3.85. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): May 2016, $10.58; Clyde: May 2016, $10.43; Monroeville: May 2016, $10.38. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: May 2016, $4.52.