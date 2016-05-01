Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Benefit Rigatoni Dinner

The Green Emerald in Bellevue will host a Rigatoni Dinner on Thursday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the family of Keegan Plue, a student at Perkins High School who died last month, and help them with medical expenses. The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beverages are not included in the cost of the dinner.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Camp NEOSA

The Bellevue Unit of the Salvation Army is accepting 25 applications for their annual Camp NEOSA, a five-day overnight summer camp. The camp is offered to children ages six to 12 in the Bellevue and Monroeville school districts. Camp will run from Thursday, July 21 through Tuesday, July 26 and is located on a 200 acre peninsula on Leesville Lake in Carrollton, Ohio. For more information, call 419-483-3677.

Centennial Celebration

FREMONT — Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Centennial Celebration of 100 years will be held Saturday, May 28, 29 and 30, at Spiegel Grove in Fremont. On Saturday there will be the museum exhibit grand re-opening, concert by The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band; on Sunday, a centennial commemoration ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. and a cookout open to the public after the ceremony.

Thompson Alumni Banquet

The Thompson Alumni Banquet will be held at Mount Carmel United Church of Christ in Clyde on Saturday, May 28. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Reservations are $12 per person and can be made by contacting Paula Rees, 419-217-4322 or e-mail, noirees@gmail.com.

Green Springs Civil War Days

GREEN SPRINGS — Green Springs Civil War Days will be held Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 401 N. Broadway Street in Green Springs. For more information, call 419-639-3909.

Library hosts author of “Confessions of an OSU Usher”

“Confessions of an OSU Usher” with author Trevor Zahara will be held at the Bellevue Public Library on Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. Zahara, an usher at Ohio State’s football stadium will reveal humorous, unusual and captivating stories. For more information call the library 419-483-4769 or visit their website www.bellevue.lib.oh.us

Saturday, May 14

City Dumpsters Open

The Bellevue City Dumpsters will open starting Saturday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15 or until they are full. Residents should note that shingles, paint, tires, computers, concrete and appliances will not be accepted. The hours for the dumpsters will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

BHS Halls of Excellence Ceremony

Bellevue High School will be holding their Halls of Excellence ceremony on Saturday, May 14 with dinner being served at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bellevue Middle School cafetorium, 1035 Castalia St.

American Cancer Society Bark Fest

NORWALK — American Cancer Society Bark Fest will be held on Saturday, May 14 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Reservoir, 205 Old State Rd. The cost to participate in the Dog Walk is $10 per dog or $15 for two dogs and includes a bandana. The participate in the Bark Fest event is $15 per dog or $20 for two dogs. For more information call Clint, 419-681-5328 or Tammie, 419-681-5339.

May Classic Basketball Tournament

TIFFIN — May Classic Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at Tiffin University in the Heminger Center. The games are for boys in 4th through 8th grade. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local youth basketball. For more info, visit www.bestofthebestbasketball.com or call Brad 419-443-5440.

Sunday, May 15

Fremont Flea Market

FREMONT — The Fremont Flea Market will be held Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Ave. in Fremont. Admission is free. For more information, call 419-332-5604 or visit www.sanduskycountyfair.com.

Monday, May 16

Elks Honor Roll Banquet

Bellevue Elks Honor Roll Banquet will be held at Bellevue High School on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The banquet will honor the academic achievements of students.

Tuesday, May 17

Presidential Train Travel

The Bellevue Public Library will be hosting an in-depth presentation on Presidential Train Travel with historian, Jeri Diehl-Cusack on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the Bellevue Public Library at 419-483-4769 or visit www.bellevue.lib.oh.us

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Friday. CORN – Clyde: May 2016, $3.79. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): May 2016, $10.43; Clyde: May 2016, $10.28; Monroeville: May 2016, $10.23. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: May 2016, $4.45.