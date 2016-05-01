Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Eagles Men’s Stag

The Bellevue Eagles will have Men’s Stag on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. There will be a hog roast.

Benefit Rigatoni Dinner

The Green Emerald in Bellevue will host a Rigatoni Dinner on Thursday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the family of Keegan Plue, a student at Perkins High School who died last month, and help them with medical expenses. The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beverages are not included in the cost of the dinner.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Thompson Alumni Banquet

The Thompson Alumni Banquet will be held at Mount Carmel United Church of Christ in Clyde on Saturday, May 28. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Reservations are $12 per person and can be made by contacting Paula Rees, 419-217-4322 or e-mail, noirees@gmail.com.

Library hosts author of “Confessions of an OSU Usher”

“Confessions of an OSU Usher” with author Trevor Zahara will be held at the Bellevue Public Library on Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. Zahara, an usher at Ohio State’s football stadium will reveal humorous, unusual and captivating stories. For more information call the library 419-483-4769 or visit their website www.bellevue.lib.oh.us

Elks Honor Roll Banquet

Bellevue Elks Honor Roll Banquet will be held at Bellevue High School on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The banquet will honor the academic achievements of students.

Fremont Flea Market

FREMONT — The Fremont Flea Market will be held Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Ave. in Fremont. Admission is free. For more information, call 419-332-5604 or visit www.sanduskycountyfair.com.

Wednesday, May 11

NARVRE Monthly Catered Dinner

The Bellevue NARVRE Unit (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railroad Employees) will meet on Wednesday, May 11 at Noon for a catered City Chicken Dinner at the Four County Young at Heart Senior Center, 690 Flat Rock Rd. in Bellevue. Russell Herner will present a lecture on European Cathedrals. All retired and veteran railroaders and/or spouses are welcome to attend.

Thursday, May 12

Myers hosts Raminator Monster Truck

Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be hosting the Raminator Monster Truck on Thursday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Bellevue. The Raminator will crush a car at 6 p.m. at the car dealership located at 1111 Castalia St. in Bellevue. Free hot dogs, chips and refreshments will be available.

Redmen Baseball Sectional Finals

The Redmen baseball team will be hosting Huron on Thursday, May 12 in the Sectional Finals. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. The winner will advance to the district semi-finals at Heidelberg.

Friday, May 13

Lady Red Sectional Softball

The Lady Red softball team will be hosting the winner of the Vermilion vs. Lexington game — which was held on Tuesday evening — on Friday, May 13 for the Sectional Finals. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. and admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. The winner will advance to the district semi-finals at Seneca East.

Rummage Sale

CASTALIA — The Castalia Congregational United Church of Christ will be holding a Rummage Sale on Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to Noon. There will also be baked goods, plants, clothing, household items and holiday times for sale.

Paranormal Adventure at Sandusky Co. Jail

FREMONT — Dungeon Descent: An Adventure into the Paranormal will be held Friday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Sandusky County Historical Jail, 622 Croghan St. in Fremont. Cost is $25 per person. Registration required. To register or more information, call 419-332-4470 or visit www.sanduskycounty.org.

Saturday, May 14

BHS Halls of Excellence Ceremony

Bellevue High School will be holding their Halls of Excellence ceremony on Saturday, May 14 with dinner being served at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bellevue Middle School cafetorium, 1035 Castalia St.

American Cancer Society Bark Fest

NORWALK — American Cancer Society Bark Fest will be held on Saturday, May 14 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Reservoir, 205 Old State Rd. The cost to participate in the Dog Walk is $10 per dog or $15 for two dogs and includes a bandana. The participate in the Bark Fest event is $15 per dog or $20 for two dogs. For more information call Clint, 419-681-5328 or Tammie, 419-681-5339.

May Classic Basketball Tournament

TIFFIN — May Classic Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at Tiffin University in the Heminger Center. The games are for boys in 4th through 8th grade. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local youth basketball. For more info, visit www.bestofthebestbasketball.com or call Brad 419-443-5440.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CORN – Clyde: May 2016, $3.75. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): May 2016, $10.62; Clyde: May 2016, $10.47; Monroeville: May 2016, $10.42. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: May 2016, $4.31.