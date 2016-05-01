Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

VFW Breakfast Buffet

Bellevue VFW Post 1238 Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet will be held at the Bellevue VFW Post on State Route 20 from 9 a.m. to Noon on Sunday, May 8. Mothers will eat for free with a paying guest. The event is open to the public and the proceeds will benefit VFW Ohio Charities.

Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon

FREMONT — The Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon will be held Tuesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anjulina’s Catering, 2270 W. Hayes Ave in Fremont. The cost is $12 for lunch and will feature Shirley Davidson of Mansfield as the guest speaker. To make reservations and for free child car call Donna 419-680-2251 by Wednesday, May 5.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Booster 200 Club Winners

The Bellevue Booster 200 Club Winners for the week of May 2 were Jim Mygrant, first place; Jan TerVeen, second place and Kathy Gibbs, third place.

Bismark Senior/Community Center Used Clothing Drive

The Bismark Senior/Community Center will be starting up its annual used clothing drive. Gently used clothes for babies, children and adults of all sizes will be accepted. Blankets and bed sheets will also be accepted. Donations can be dropped off Monday evenings in April and May between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Center, 5582 Bismark Rd. in Bellevue. For more information, contact Joan Schaffer, 419-935-1934 or 567-224-0427.

Thompson Alumni Banquet

The Thompson Alumni Banquet will be held at Mount Carmel United Church of Christ in Clyde on Saturday, May 28. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Reservations are $12 per person and can be made by contacting Paula Rees, 419-217-4322 or e-mail, noirees@gmail.com.

Library hosts author of “Confessions of an OSU Usher”

“Confessions of an OSU Usher” with author Trevor Zahara will be held at the Bellevue Public Library on Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. Zahara, an usher at Ohio State’s football stadium will reveal humerous, unusal and captivating stories. For more information call the library 419-483-4769 or visit their website www.bellevue.lib.oh.us

Elks Honor Roll Banquet

Bellevue Elks Honor Roll Banquet will be held at Bellevue High School on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The banquet will honor the academic achievements of students.

BHS Halls of Excellence Ceremony

Bellevue High School will be holding their Halls of Excellence ceremony on Saturday, May 14 with dinner being served at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bellevue Middle School cafetorium, 1035 Castalia St.

Fremont Flea Market

FREMONT — The Fremont Flea Market will be held Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Ave. in Fremont. Admission is free. For more information, call 419-332-5604 or visit www.sanduskycountyfair.com.

American Cancer Society Bark Fest

NORWALK — American Cancer Society Bark Fest will be held on Saturday, May 14 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Reservoir, 205 Old State Rd. The cost to participate in the Dog Walk is $10 per dog or $15 for two dogs and includes a bandana. The participate in the Bark Fest event is $15 per dog or $20 for two dogs. For more information call Clint, 419-681-5328 or Tammie, 419-681-5339.

Paranormal Adventure at Sandusky Co. Jail

FREMONT — Dungeon Descent: An Adventure into the Paranormal will be held Friday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Sandusky County Historical Jail, 622 Croghan St. in Fremont. Cost is $25 per person. Registration required. To register or more information, call 419-332-4470 or visit www.sanduskycounty.org.

Rummage Sale

CASTALIA — The Castalia Congregational United Church of Christ will be holding a Rummage Sale on Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to Noon. There will also be baked goods, plants, clothing, household items and holiday times for sale.

Saturday, May 7

Redmen Sectional Baseball

The Redmen baseball team will be hosting Clyde in the first round of the Division II Sectional Tournament on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. The cost of admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. No passes will be accepted.

BHS Prom

Bellevue High School will be holding their junior/senior prom on Saturday, May 7 at Lyman Harbor in Sandusky. Grand March will take place at 7:30 p.m. with the dance to follow from 8 to 11 p.m. The Prom King and Queen will be crowned at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Flag Retirement Ceremony

VFW Post 1238 will be hosting a flag retirement ceremony conducted by Boy Scout Troop 203 and Cub Scout Pact 204 on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Shelter House, 6104 U.S. 20 in Bellevue. The event is open to the public and those who have flags that needed to be retired can bring them to the ceremony.

City Council

Bellevue City Council will hold their regular meeting on Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the city offices, 3000 Seneca Industrial Parkway.

Tuesday, May 10

Camp NEOSA Information Meeting

The Bellevue Unit of the Salvation Army is accepting 25 applications for their annual Camp NEOSA, a five-day overnight summer camp. The camp is offered to children ages six to 12 in the Bellevue and Monroeville school districts. Camp will run from Thursday, July 21 through Tuesday, July 26 and is located on a 200 acre peninsula on Leesville Lake in Carrollton, Ohio. An informational parent meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 901 Northwest St. in Bellevue. For more info, call 419-483-3677.

Wednesday, May 11

Eagles Men’s Stag

The Bellevue Eagles will have Men’s Stag on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. There will be a hog roast.

NARVRE Monthly Catered Dinner

The Bellevue NARVRE Unit (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railroad Employees) will meet on Wednesday, May 11 at Noon for a catered City Chicken Dinner at the Four County Young at Heart Senior Center, 690 Flat Rock Rd. in Bellevue. Russell Herner will present a lecture on European Cathedrals. All retired and veteran railroaders and/or spouses are welcome to attend.

Thursday, May 12

Myers hosts Raminator Monster Truck

Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be hosting the Raminator Monster Truck on Thursday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Bellevue. The Raminator will crush a car at 6 p.m. at the car dealership located at 1111 Castalia St. in Bellevue. Free hot dogs, chips and refreshments will be available.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Friday. CORN – Clyde: May 2016, $3.66. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): May 2016, $10.15; Clyde: May 2016, $10.00; Monroeville: May 2016, $9.95. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: May 2016, $4.34.