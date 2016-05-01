Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Eagles Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The Bellevue Eagles will be hosting the Ramon Family “Cinco de Mayo” Fiesta on Friday, May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Rick and Amber from 7 to 11 p.m.

VFW Breakfast Buffet

Bellevue VFW Post 1238 Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet will be held at the Bellevue VFW Post on State Route 20 from 9 a.m. to Noon on Sunday, May 8. Mothers will eat for free with a paying guest. The event is open to the public and the proceeds will benefit VFW Ohio Charities.

Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon

FREMONT — The Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon will be held Tuesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anjulina’s Catering, 2270 W. Hayes Ave in Fremont. The cost is $12 for lunch and will feature Shirley Davidson of Mansfield as the guest speaker. To make reservations and for free child car call Donna 419-680-2251 by Wednesday, May 5.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Booster 200 Club Winners

The Bellevue Booster 200 Club Winners for the week of April 18 were Cindy Felske, first place; Tom Gardner, second place and Austin Perry, third place. The winners from the week of April 25 were Gary Johnson, first place; Connie Watson, second place and Stephen Hofacker, third place.

Camp NEOSA Information Meeting

The Bellevue Unit of the Salvation Army is accepting 25 applications for their annual Camp NEOSA, a five-day overnight summer camp. The camp is offered to children ages six to 12 in the Bellevue and Monroeville school districts. Camp will run from Thursday, July 21 through Tuesday, July 26 and is located on a 200 acre peninsula on Leesville Lake in Carrollton, Ohio. An informational parent meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 901 Northwest St. in Bellevue. For more info, call 419-483-3677.

NARVRE Monthly Catered Dinner

The Bellevue NARVRE Unit (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railroad Employees) will meet on Wednesday, May 11 at Noon for a catered City Chicken Dinner at the Four County Young at Heart Senior Center, 690 Flat Rock Rd. in Bellevue. Russell Herner will present a lecture on European Cathedrals. Dinner reservations should be made by Sunday, May 8 by calling Susan Nichols, 419-483-6184 or Rose Fay, 419-483-7392. All retired and veteran railroaders and/or spouses are welcome to attend.

May Classic Basketball Tournament

TIFFIN — May Classic Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at Tiffin University in the Heminger Center. The games are for boys in 4th through 8th grade. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local youth basketball. For more info, visit www.bestofthebestbasketball.com or call Brad 419-443-5440.

American Cancer Society Bark Fest

NORWALK — American Cancer Society Bark Fest will be held on Saturday, May 14 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Reservoir, 205 Old State Rd. The cost to participate in the Dog Walk is $10 per dog or $15 for two dogs and includes a bandana. The participate in the Bark Fest event is $15 per dog or $20 for two dogs. For more information call Clint, 419-681-5328 or Tammie, 419-681-5339.

Paranormal Adventure at Sandusky Co. Jail

FREMONT — Dungeon Descent: An Adventure into the Paranormal will be held Thursday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Sandusky County Historical Jail, 622 Croghan St. in Fremont. Cost is $25 per person. Registration required. To register or more information, call 419-332-4470 or visit www.sanduskycounty.org.

Rummage Sale

CASTALIA — The Castalia Congregational United Church of Christ will be holding a Rummage Sale on Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to Noon. There will also be baked goods, plants, clothing, household items and holiday times for sale.

Bismark Senior/Community Center Used Clothing Drive

The Bismark Senior/Community Center will be starting up its annual used clothing drive. Gently used clothes for babies, children and adults of all sizes will be accepted. Blankets and bed sheets will also be accepted. Donations can be dropped off Monday evenings in April and May between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Center, 5582 Bismark Rd. in Bellevue. For more information, contact Joan Schaffer, 419-935-1934 or 567-224-0427.

Thursday, May 5

Jungle Junction Dedication

The Bellevue Rec Club will have the grand opening and dedication of Jungle Junction, the new indoor playground, on Thursday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at the Kinder Morgan Kids Center, 110 Cherry Blvd. behind the Rec Center.

Eagles Outside Guard Vote

The Bellevue Eagles will vote for the Outside Guard on Thursday, May 5 from Noon to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6

BHS Student Art Show

Bellevue High School art students will be having their annual Art Show on Friday, May 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the high school. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Saturday, May 7

Redmen Sectional Baseball

The Redmen baseball team will be hosting Clyde in the first round of the Division II Sectional Tournament on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. The cost of admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. No passes will be accepted.

BHS Prom

Bellevue High School will be holding their junior/senior prom on Saturday, May 7 at Lyman Harbor in Sandusky. Grand March will take place at 7:30 p.m. with the dance to follow from 8 to 11 p.m. The Prom King and Queen will be crowned at 9:30 p.m.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CORN – Clyde: May 2016, $3.68. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): May 2016, $10.10; Clyde: May 2016, $9.95; Monroeville: May 2016, $9.90. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: May 2016, $4.41.