Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Eagles Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The Bellevue Eagles will be hosting the Ramon Family “Cinco de Mayo” Fiesta on Friday, May 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Rick and Amber from 7 to 11 p.m.

VFW Breakfast Buffet

Bellevue VFW Post 1238 Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet will be held at the Bellevue VFW Post on State Route 20 from 9 a.m. to Noon on Sunday, May 8. Mothers will eat for free with a paying guest. The event is open to the public and the proceeds will benefit VFW Ohio Charities.

Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon

FREMONT — The Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon will be held Tuesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anjulina’s Catering, 2270 W. Hayes Ave in Fremont. The cost is $12 for lunch and will feature Shirley Davidson of Mansfield as the guest speaker. To make reservations and for free child car call Donna 419-680-2251 by Wednesday, May 5.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Bismark Senior/Community Center Used Clothing Drive

The Bismark Senior/Community Center will be starting up its annual used clothing drive. Gently used clothes for babies, children and adults of all sizes will be accepted. Blankets and bed sheets will also be accepted. Donations can be dropped off Monday evenings in April and May between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Center, 5582 Bismark Rd. in Bellevue. For more information, contact Joan Schaffer, 419-935-1934 or 567-224-0427.

Camp NEOSA Information Meeting

The Bellevue Unit of the Salvation Army is accepting 25 applications for their annual Camp NEOSA, a five-day overnight summer camp. The camp is offered to children ages six to 12 in the Bellevue and Monroeville school districts. Camp will run from Thursday, July 21 through Tuesday, July 26 and is located on a 200 acre peninsula on Leesville Lake in Carrollton, Ohio. An informational parent meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 901 Northwest St. in Bellevue. For more info, call 419-483-3677.

NARVRE Monthly Catered Dinner

The Bellevue NARVRE Unit (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railroad Employees) will meet on Wednesday, May 11 at Noon for a catered City Chicken Dinner at the Four County Young at Heart Senior Center, 690 Flat Rock Rd. in Bellevue. Russell Herner will present a lecture on European Cathedrals. Dinner reservations should be made by Sunday, May 8 by calling Susan Nichols, 419-483-6184 or Rose Fay, 419-483-7392. All retired and veteran railroaders and/or spouses are welcome to attend.

Rummage Sale

CASTALIA — The Castalia Congregational United Church of Christ will be holding a Rummage Sale on Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to Noon. There will also be baked goods, plants, clothing, household items and holiday times for sale.

May Classic Basketball Tournament

TIFFIN — May Classic Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at Tiffin University in the Heminger Center. The games are for boys in 4th through 8th grade. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local youth basketball. For more info, visit www.bestofthebestbasketball.com or call Brad 419-443-5440.

Paranormal Adventure at Sandusky Co. Jail

FREMONT — Dungeon Descent: An Adventure into the Paranormal will be held Thursday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Sandusky County Historical Jail, 622 Croghan St. in Fremont. Cost is $25 per person. Registration required. To register or more information, call 419-332-4470 or visit www.sanduskycounty.org.

American Cancer Society Bark Fest

NORWALK — American Cancer Society Bark Fest will be held on Saturday, May 14 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Reservoir, 205 Old State Rd. The cost to participate in the Dog Walk is $10 per dog or $15 for two dogs and includes a bandana. The participate in the Bark Fest event is $15 per dog or $20 for two dogs. For more information call Clint, 419-681-5328 or Tammie, 419-681-5339.

Saturday, April 30

Bellevue District Dance

The Bellevue District Dance will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Masonic Building, 1108 Castalia St. in Bellevue. Admission is $14 per couple and the DJ will be playing music from the 60s, 70s and today. Food and beverages will be available. Couples and those who are single are welcome to attend. Come meet old friends and make new ones. For more information, call 419-483-5553.

Elks Track Invitational

The 46th annual Bellevue Elks Track Invitational is set for Saturday, April 30 at the Lowell Shaffer Memorial Track at BHS. Bellevue will be hosting Fremont Ross, Huron, Maumee, Norwalk, Ontario, Perkins, and Willard High Schools. Field events will begin at 8:50 a.m. Running event preliminaries will begin at 9 a.m. The running finals will begin at 11:40 a.m. Admission will be for the entire day and will be $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Leadership Sandusky Co. Food Drive

Leadership Sandusky County and YMCA Food Drive will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Sandusky County Class of 2016 will be hosting the food drive in conjunction with the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. People can bring canned goods or non-perishable items to the YMCA and receive one raffle ticket for every item donated for a chance to win a $50 YMCA gift certificate.

Touch the Heart Youth Ministries Clean Up Day

Touch the Heart Youth Ministries will be holding their annual clean up day on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Volunteers will be planting trees, cleaning up and planting bushes along the Prayer Path. Following the clean up, volunteers are invited to stay for a cook out from Noon to 1 p.m.

Tiffin Flea Market Opens

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Flea Market, which supports the Seneca County Jr. Fair program, begins on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seneca County Fairgrounds, 100 Hopewell Ave. in Tiffin. Parking and admission is free and there are eight buildings with more than 200 outside vendors. There are also a variety of food stands as well.

Easter Seals Clothing/Equipment Drive

SANDUSKY — Easter Seals and Leadership Sandusky County will be holding an equipment and clothing drive on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on State Route 53. The groups will be accepting new and gently used wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes and other equipment for home use. They will also be accepting clothing, blankets, towels and curtains. All clothing items should be bagged or boxed.

Sunday, May 1

BHS Mini-Relay for Life

The Bellevue High School National Honor Society is gearing up for their fourth annual Mini-Relay for Life. The event will be held on Sunday, May 1 from Noon to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium at Bellevue High School. This year’s theme is — Carry the Torch for the Cure. For additional information on how your family, business, club, school or church group can participate in the relay or make a financial contribution to the American Cancer Society contact Jill Mohr at Bellevue High School at 419-484-5072.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Friday. CORN – Clyde: Apr. 2016, $3.80. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): Apr. 2016, $10.05; Clyde: Apr. 2016, $9.95; Monroeville: Apr. 2016, $9.90. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: Apr. 2016, $4.59.