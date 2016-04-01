Community Calendar

WHAT’S COOKING

Eagles BBQ Chicken Dinner

The Bellevue Eagles will be having a BBQ Chicken Breast Dinner on Friday, April 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment provided by Mike Risner from 7 to 11 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Eagles Aerie Officers Meeting

The Bellevue Eagles will be accepting nominations for Aerie officers at their regular meeting on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual meeting and awards banquet on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at the Bellevue Society for the Arts. Appetizers will be provided by Catering By Design will be located at different stations around the room, along with a dessert station. A cash bar of beer and wine will also be available. The cost is $20 per person.

Saturday, April 30

Elks Track Invitational

The 46th annual Bellevue Elks Track Invitational is set for Saturday, April 30 at the Lowell Shaffer Memorial Track at BHS. Bellevue will be hosting Fremont Ross, Huron, Maumee, Norwalk, Ontario, Perkins, and Willard High Schools. Field events will begin at 8:50 a.m. Running event preliminaries will begin at 9 a.m. The running finals will begin at 11:40 a.m. Admission will be for the entire day and will be $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Leadership Sandusky Co. Food Drive

Leadership Sandusky County and YMCA Food Drive will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Sandusky County Class of 2016 will be hosting the food drive in conjunction with the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. People can bring canned goods or non-perishable items to the YMCA and receive one raffle ticket for every item donated for a chance to win a $50 YMCA gift certificate.

Touch the Heart Youth Ministries Clean Up Day

Touch the Heart Youth Ministries will be holding their annual clean up day on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Volunteers will be planting trees, cleaning up and planting bushes along the Prayer Path. Following the clean up, volunteers are invited to stay for a cook out from Noon to 1 p.m.

Tiffin Flea Market Opens

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Flea Market, which supports the Seneca County Jr. Fair program, begins on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seneca County Fairgrounds, 100 Hopewell Ave. in Tiffin. Parking and admission is free and there are eight buildings with more than 200 outside vendors. There are also a variety of food stands as well.

Easter Seals Clothing/Equipment Drive

SANDUSKY — Easter Seals and Leadership Sandusky County will be holding an equipment and clothing drive on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on State Route 53. The groups will be accepting new and gently used wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes and other equipment for home use. They will also be accepting clothing, blankets, towels and curtains. All clothing items should be bagged or boxed.

Sunday, May 1

BHS Mini-Relay for Life

The Bellevue High School National Honor Society is gearing up for their fourth annual Mini-Relay for Life. The event will be held on Sunday, May 1 from Noon to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium at Bellevue High School. This year’s theme is — Carry the Torch for the Cure. For additional information on how your family, business, club, school or church group can participate in the relay or make a financial contribution to the American Cancer Society contact Jill Mohr at Bellevue High School at 419-484-5072.

Local Grains

Sunrise Cooperative, Fremont, as of closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday. CORN – Clyde: Apr. 2016, $3.74. SOYBEANS – Bunge (Bellevue): Apr. 2016, $10.02; Clyde: Apr. 2016, $9.92; Monroeville: Apr. 2016, $9.87. WHEAT (Soft Red) – Clyde: Apr. 2016, $4.55.